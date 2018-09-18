Dave Matthew's Band saxophonist coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Jazz Orchestra will launch their 2018-19 “Jazz: The Sound of Joy” Season on Saturday, September 29 at 7:30 pm at the Bing Crosby Theater.

The concert will feature guest artist Jeff Coffin of the Dave Matthew’s Band. Jeff is a three-time Grammy award-winning artist and globally acclaimed saxophone player and composer.

The season opener will feature Jeff’s unique southern jazz sound and many of his own compositions, as well as the SJO performing many big band classics.

“The Sound of Joy Season may be our most exciting yet,” says Dr. Don Goodwin, musical director for the Spokane Jazz Orchestra. “The SJO has put together a really unique line up of concert themes and guest vocalists and artists. I think the local community will be surprised by, but also really enjoy, some of the musical adventures we plan to take them on this year.”

In addition to the September 29 concert, the Spokane Jazz Orchestra announced the following concert line up for the 2018-19 “Jazz: The Sound of Joy” Season:

· December 15, 2018 – A Michael Bublé Christmas with guest vocalist Jace Fogleman

· March 23, 2019 – Jazz Influences of the Grateful Dead with guest artist The Andy Coe Band

· May 11, 2019 – Jazz Suites of The Duke and The Count with guest artist Dr. Dan Keberle

“The SJO is an important member of the regional music and performance art community,” says Kevin Berkompas, president of the SJO Board of Trustees. “We are jazzed about this season’s offerings because we believe many community members will see this line up and catch the excitement of the new and innovative music coming from a traditional piece of Spokane’s history. Our goal is that these concerts and guest artists inspire people to try something new and perhaps fall in love with a source of Joy they haven’t yet experienced in Spokane.”

Jeff Coffin is one of many talented and famous guest artists to have shared the stage with the SJO in its 44-year history. Other famous artists include Dizzy Gillespie, Della Reese, Dee Daniels, The Drifters, The Platers, Little Anthony and many more.

In addition to performing with the Dave Mathews Band, Jeff has shared the stage and recording studio with many amazing artists including Garth Brooks, Van Morrison, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Phish, and Bela Fleck & the Flecktones.

Launched in 1974, the SJO is the longest continually-performing, community-run jazz orchestra in the United States. Led by Musical Director Dr. Don Goodwin, the 17-piece ensemble performs four concerts each season that include traditional and modern jazz and features complimentary guest artists.

Tickets are still available for the entire 2018-19 “Jazz: The Sound of Joy” Season and individually for the September 29 concert.

