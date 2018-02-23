Daughter of cold case suspect speaks out

SPOKANE, Wash. - 17-year-old Unique Wood was at school last week when she received a phone call she was never prepared for - her father had been arrested - accused of rape and murder.

"I'm still in shock. Still hard to believe. I'm kind of just pushing it away, trying not to think about it," Wood said.

Her father, Theodore Milam, was forced to provide a DNA sample after he was convicted in 2017 of second-degree burglary. Milam's DNA was entered into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, or "CODIS." It matched DNA collected from the scene of a 1986 murder in Pasco, and a 1999 rape in Spokane.

Spokane Police Captain Brad Alreth said, "I think it just underscores the fact that the case is 19 years old. We never really stopped looking at who was responsible for it, now we have someone in custody for it."

Despite the DNA evidence, Wood is still not completely convinced that her father is guilty.

Wood said, "I really don't want to know if he did it or not. I just want to let him know that I love him."

Wood left for school minutes before federal agents shed up to arrest her father. Milam now faces two life sentences in two counties.

Wood said, "I love him no matter what, and if he is guilty, then you have to suffer the consequences."