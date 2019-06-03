Damage left by DUI crash on Hwy 95 in CDA will impact traffic for months

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Sunday around 2:00 a.m., Coeur d’Alene Police responded to the report of a DUI crash at the intersection of Highway 95 and Kathleen Ave.

An impaired driver struck one of the traffic light poles, causing significant damage to the traffic light. The Idaho Transportation Department said Monday that the signal had been completely removed and will likely not be replaced for a few months.

During this time, vehicle traffic on Kathleen Ave. will not be able to cross Highway 95. Traffic on the highway is free flowing with stop signs on Kathleen Avenue. Right turns off and onto the highway are the only turns allowed.

Drivers are not able to make left turns or cross the highway at the intersection. Instead, drivers are advised to use Government Way and Ramsey Road to access the nearest signals on US-95 at Dalton and Neider avenues.

Traffic will likely remain in this configuration for a few months. ITD is investigating the structural integrity of the signal’s bases and exploring intermediate options to replace the structure.

A permanent fix will likely be incorporated into construction already planned for the next two summers on US-95 in CDA. Learn more about that work here.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked on felony DUI charges.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.