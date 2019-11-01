CXT's Spokane Valley location moving to Idaho will affect 75 workers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The leading manufacturer of concrete restrooms, showers, concessions and storage buildings is closing its operations in Spokane Valley.
CXT is up and moving to Nampa, Idaho. It’s a move that will affect 75 employees currently working at the Spokane Valley location.
The company says it’s not clear right now as to whether or not Spokane-area employees will be offered the opportunity to move with the company.
CXT says the move is part of focusing on regional growth opportunities and logistical savings.
Buildings are heavy to transport, the company says, and Nampa is more centralized to existing and new customers.
