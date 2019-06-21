CVSD postpones sex education presentation to School Board, more feedback needed

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - In hopes of gathering more input from parents, the Central Valley School District is postponing its presentation to the School Board on 6-12th Grade Sexual Health Education Materials.

The presentation was originally scheduled for Monday, June 24. However, in a Facebook post to parents, the school district said it feels more time is needed for parents to review materials and provide additional comments. The decision was made in consideration of feedback from the Parent Preview Night on June 18.

Parent Preview meetings will be scheduled in late summer or early fall. The district will then present that information to the Curriculum Committee for further adjustments, before that information is taken to the School Board.

No official dates have been decided for the Parent Preview meetings. The school district says it will update parents as soon as those dates are decided.



