CV school district, union still far apart on salary negotiations

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Unable to come to an agreement on salaries, the Central Valley School District and the Central Valley Education Association are entering mediation, the district said in a letter to the community Friday.

It's an issue facing school districts across Washington, in the wake of the state supreme court's McCleary decision regarding the funding of basic education.

According to the letter, the school district is receiving more money from the state, but is also facing the loss of local levy dollars.

The district said it offered the CVEA a little over $6.5 million, which "includes all the McCleary money designated for certificated salaries." The district said the money requested by the union "far exceeds" the McCleary allocation.

The parties have been negotiating for weeks, but agreed to enter into mediation as the two sides are still too far apart.

School is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, September 5th.

On its Facebook page Friday, the CVEA said it's working on a response to the district's email.

Here is the full letter, sent from Central Valley Superintendent Ben Small.