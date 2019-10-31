News

Current fire restrictions in effect throughout Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you planned on telling spooky stories around an outdoor fire pit Thursday night, think again.

Fire restrictions throughout Spokane County have prohibited all outdoor burning and wood heating, with the exception of EPA-certified devices, the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency said.

The restrictions went into effect at 1 p.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect until further notice. 

Those of you with an EPA-certified wood burning stove or fireplace insert can learn about legal wood heating requirements HERE

