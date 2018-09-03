Crystal Fire to be 100 percent contained by today

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Crystal Fire in Douglas County has been burning on the north edge of East Wenatchee, Washington since early Saturday morning.

Strong winds accelerated the spread of the blaze through the dry brush and grass through the night threatening nearby homes and orchards.

Initial attack firefighters from Douglas and Chelan Counties and the Bureau of Land Management successfully protected structures until reinforcements could arrive.

With the aid of the additional resources, including firefighting aircraft, teams were able to limit fire growth and reduce threats to private property.

Crews will be out this morning checking the perimeter and around the residential areas one more time. The night crews reported that even with the overnight winds, the perimeter was holding well. There were a few hot spots that showed up, but they were well inside the fire perimeter.

Residents should expect to see some smoke from inside the black area from time to time.

Local agencies will be patrolling the site, but if you see something start to build up, please notify Rivercomm dispatch at (509) 663-9911 or 911 if it's an emergency.

There are currently no evacuation notices for the area.

Containment is expected to be at 100 percent by 1 p.m. today.