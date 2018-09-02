News

Crystal Fire burning 2,610 acres near Wenatchee

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 01:29 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 09:22 AM PDT

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - A fire that started Saturday morning near East Wenatchee is now burning 2,610 acres. Crews say containment lines held overnight and the fire is about 30% contained as of Sunday morning. 

The Crystal Fire started at 12:11 a.m. Saturday.

One hundred and 75 personnel are working to protect homes, crops, and infrastructure. Level 2 evacuations were issued for about 40 homes Saturday, but those were lifted Sunday at 8:00 a.m. 

Moblization of state resources to help fight the Crystal Fire was authorized Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved.


