Crystal Fire burning 2,610 acres near Wenatchee
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - A fire that started Saturday morning near East Wenatchee is now burning 2,610 acres. Crews say containment lines held overnight and the fire is about 30% contained as of Sunday morning.
The Crystal Fire started at 12:11 a.m. Saturday.
One hundred and 75 personnel are working to protect homes, crops, and infrastructure. Level 2 evacuations were issued for about 40 homes Saturday, but those were lifted Sunday at 8:00 a.m.
Moblization of state resources to help fight the Crystal Fire was authorized Saturday morning.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Washington State Patrol out in force, looking for DUI's this weekend
- Spokane barber offers free back-to-school haircuts again
- Man wanted for stabbing in Spokane park found and arrested
- Free symphony performance Monday in Spokane
- Missing 83-year-old Moses Lake man found safe
- Missing man's body found in Soap Lake