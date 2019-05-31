News

Crosswalk on 57th Avenue to honor killed South Hill resident

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:49 PM PDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:49 PM PDT

Spokane County installed six new crosswalks on East 57th Avenue after receiving a grant from the state. One of the crosswalks is being dedicated to Andrew Vathis, a South Hill Icon who was killed after being struck by an SUV in January.

Vathis' friends and family are installing two signs that say "Andrew's Crossing" on intersection of East 57th Avenue and Hailee Lane. The group will be hosting a dedication ceremony on June 15th from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. 

Vathis worked at the Albertsons in South Hill for 26 years. He was a member of the Ben & Jerrys Coneheads Hoopfest team and a competitor on various Special Olympics teams.

He was known for treating others kindly and participating in community service. He would often donate stuffed animals to the fire department to be given to victims.  

Spokane County constructed the crosswalks in response to dramatic increases in traffic in the area. Each crosswalk features a pedestrian island, and multiple bus stops have been added as well. 

