Spokane Valley detective searches for fraud suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detective Jeff Thurman is working to identify a woman who is suspected of using a stolen credit card at the Shadle Walmart.

The woman may have used the card at other locations as well. The credit card and several other items were stolen in mid-April during a home burglary in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

If you can identify the woman in the photos above, the Sheriff's Office would like you to give Det. Thurman a call at 509-477-3278.