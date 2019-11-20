Moses Lake police searching for woman accused of stealing, punching Home Depot employee
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police need your help finding 33-year-old Misty Baker, who is accused of taking multiple items from a Home Depot Tuesday night.
Police said she punched a loss prevention officer in the face as she left. This increased her charges from a gross misdemeanor to a class A felony.
By the time police arrived, Baker had fled in her 'properly named' Ford Escape.
However, an officer discovered she had left her phone on the scene, and it was open to her Facebook page, which helped the officer identify her.
Baker is now wanted for first-degree robbery, and has two other warrants, as well.
If you have any information on her location, please call MLPD at 764-3887, in reference case number 19ML16206.
