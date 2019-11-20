Moses Lake homeowner subdues, holds alleged car-prowler until police arrive

Moses Lake Police Department

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police Department responded to a supposed car break-in at the 1500 block of Buell Wednesday morning before 6 a.m.

Police say the homeowner discovered 20-year-old Daniel Tudor breaking into a vehicle on his property.

Following the confrontation, the homeowner and Tudor began fighting, and the homeowner subdued him until officers arrived and arrested the suspect.

Police say investigation shows Tudor stole other items from the fenced backyard as well.

He was treated at Samaritan Hospital, and was later booked into jail for charges of residential burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling and providing false information to officers.

The Moses Lake Police Department wants to remind you that it's the time for 'Felony Christmas Shopping,' and they encourage residents to take extra precautions during this time of year.