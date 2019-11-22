BREAKING NEWS

Crews working to pull body from Spokane River near Camp Sekani Park

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 10:08 AM PST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:09 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - First responders are working to pull a body from the Spokane River near Camp Sekani Park. 

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said a runner saw the body floating near the shore and called authorities early Friday morning. 

Forensics experts and Major Crimes detectives, as well as a diver, are on scene working to retrieve the body. 

Law enforcement has closed off the walk path by the river and will be on scene for several hours. 

