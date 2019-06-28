Crews work to contain fire near Spokane airport, warn of lingering smoke

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews have almost contained a 1-acre fire east of the Spokane airport, but are warning about the remaining smoke visible from I-90.

A tweet from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources says smoke will remain in the area as fire crews continue to mop up the fire's hot spots.

NEW #WaWILDFIRE - Crews are working to finish containment on the 1-acre #CheathamFire east of the Spokane airport. Smoke should remain visible from I90 as firefighters mop up fire’s hot spots. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 28, 2019

