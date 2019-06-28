Crews work to contain fire near Spokane airport, warn of lingering smoke
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews have almost contained a 1-acre fire east of the Spokane airport, but are warning about the remaining smoke visible from I-90.
A tweet from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources says smoke will remain in the area as fire crews continue to mop up the fire's hot spots.
NEW #WaWILDFIRE - Crews are working to finish containment on the 1-acre #CheathamFire east of the Spokane airport. Smoke should remain visible from I90 as firefighters mop up fire’s hot spots.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 28, 2019
