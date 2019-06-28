News

Crews work to contain fire near Spokane airport, warn of lingering smoke

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 04:55 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:55 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews have almost contained a 1-acre fire east of the Spokane airport, but are warning about the remaining smoke visible from I-90. 

A tweet from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources says smoke will remain in the area as fire crews continue to mop up the fire's hot spots. 

 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS