Crews searching for missing pilot, plane in Colville area

COLVILLE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation is searching for a missing pilot and plane in the Colville area.

According to a release from WSDOT, the pilot was the sole occupant of the small, private plane. The 67-year-old man took off from the Colville Municipal Airport in a Cessna 182 Skylane around noon on Monday, but has not yet returned.

The pilot was only supposed to be flying for around an hour. His family reached out to authorities when he did not return as scheduled.

No emergency beacon signals, nor other distress signals have been recorded in the area.

Two flights, including the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, searched overnight, but were unable to find any sign of the plane.

WSDOT’s Aviation Search and Rescue team is now leading efforts and coordinating with local law enforcement to find the missing pilot.