Crews contain fire near WB I-90 at Thorp exit

Washington State Patrol

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Fire crews have secured the perimeter of the fire near Ellensburg and the fire is contained, according to Washington State Patrol.

Level 1 evacuations were initially put in place in Kittitas County on Saturday, as the fire burned near westbound I-90 at the Thorp Rd exit.

Crews are now letting the center burn out and checking for hot spots, according to a tweet by WSP Trooper Jon Bryant.

According to WSP, all westbound lanes are open but traffic is moving slowly. Troopers advise people to be cautious driving through the area.