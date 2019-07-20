Crews contain fire near WB I-90 at Thorp exit
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Fire crews have secured the perimeter of the fire near Ellensburg and the fire is contained, according to Washington State Patrol.
Level 1 evacuations were initially put in place in Kittitas County on Saturday, as the fire burned near westbound I-90 at the Thorp Rd exit.
Crews are now letting the center burn out and checking for hot spots, according to a tweet by WSP Trooper Jon Bryant.
According to WSP, all westbound lanes are open but traffic is moving slowly. Troopers advise people to be cautious driving through the area.
