Crews getting a handle on 5-acre fire near Corkscrew Canyon

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 02:29 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 03:47 PM PDT

STEVENS CO., Wash. - Fire crews are getting a handle on the fire near Corkscrew Canyon, which is now 85 percent lined, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. 

Crews initially responded to the fire in Stevens County, which the Washington State DNR said spread to 5 acres. 

Reports of the fire came in around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. 

 

