Crews getting a handle on 5-acre fire near Corkscrew Canyon

STEVENS CO., Wash. - Fire crews are getting a handle on the fire near Corkscrew Canyon, which is now 85 percent lined, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Crews initially responded to the fire in Stevens County, which the Washington State DNR said spread to 5 acres.

Reports of the fire came in around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

NEW #WaWILDFIRE - crews are responding to a 2-acre fire #CorkscrewSmokeFire near #CorkscrewCanyon in #StevensCounty. Updates to come as available. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 13, 2019

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.