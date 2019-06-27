Crews pull man from river near TJ Meenach Bridge

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Fire crews are on scene of a water rescue near the TJ Meenach Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire crews pulled a man out of the Spokane River near the TJ Meenach Bridge just after 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Crews responded to the area for reports of a person in the water around 8:30 a.m.

Water rescue for a man right now near TJ Meenach bridge #kxly pic.twitter.com/NfNU65hoqE — Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) June 27, 2019

A Public Information Officer for the Spokane Police Department said the man was confronted by Code Enforcement officers earlier Thursday morning. Officers were sent to the area for reports of a transient camp and trash near the river.

The PIO said the man began to get aggravated during the conversation and got in the water. The man reportedly tried to walk across the river and was in shallow water.

Crews met the man on the other side of the river and helped him to safety.

Crews still on scene and watercrafts in the river but I don’t see anybody in the water #kxly pic.twitter.com/Tf22EI0ygv — Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) June 27, 2019

Authorities have not given any information on the man's condition.

