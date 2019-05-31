News

Crews rescue woman who fell down Spokane riverbank

Posted: May 31, 2019 02:46 PM PDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 03:34 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire crews rescued a woman who fell down an embankment near the Spokane River in West Central on Friday. 

Crews were on scene near Summit Boulevard and Broadway Avenue. 

 

The woman was able to help hoist herself up and was taken in an amublance to the hospital. Her conditions are unknown. 

