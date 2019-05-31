Crews rescue woman who fell down Spokane riverbank
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire crews rescued a woman who fell down an embankment near the Spokane River in West Central on Friday.
Crews were on scene near Summit Boulevard and Broadway Avenue.
Report of a hurt person off the centennial trail near summit blvd. Spokane Fire Dept setting up for some kind of rescue on the hill side. #kxly pic.twitter.com/E1q0iLS1sz— Brian Belanger (@Photo4KXLY) May 31, 2019
The woman was able to help hoist herself up and was taken in an amublance to the hospital. Her conditions are unknown.
