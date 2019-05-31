Crews rescue woman who fell down Spokane riverbank

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire crews rescued a woman who fell down an embankment near the Spokane River in West Central on Friday.

Crews were on scene near Summit Boulevard and Broadway Avenue.

Report of a hurt person off the centennial trail near summit blvd. Spokane Fire Dept setting up for some kind of rescue on the hill side. #kxly pic.twitter.com/E1q0iLS1sz — Brian Belanger (@Photo4KXLY) May 31, 2019

The woman was able to help hoist herself up and was taken in an amublance to the hospital. Her conditions are unknown.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.