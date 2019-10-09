Crews receive 90 reports of downed trees around Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane crews have received 90 reports of downed trees across the city, most of which are in southeast Spokane.
City Street Department crews are working to clear downed trees in main arterials.
The city also deployed deicers to the hills to help with slick conditions.
“We are asking citizens to have patience and to drive carefully today,” said Mayor David Condon. We are again experiencing unseasonable weather that has left us with heavy, wet snow that has broken tree limbs and taken down trees around the city.”
According to a release from the city, street crews have been out most of the night and have been assisted by crews from the water and wastewater departments.
In some areas, crews have moved trees to the side of the road to allow traffic to pass. Crews will return later to remove the trees.
Some trees are tangled in power lines and cannot be moved until Avista crews deal with them.
Do not approach downed power lines.
If the power is out at a traffic signal, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
Some Avista customers may not get power back for more than two days
Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm
