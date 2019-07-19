Garage destroyed in West Central house fire, no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - One garage was destroyed in a house fire in West Central on Friday. The house and a second garage also suffered damage.
Spokane firefighters responded to the house on W Mallon Ave and N Nettleton St around 10:30 a.m.
Authorities said no one was injured and have not determined the cause of the fire.
No more smoke showing waiting on info & fire investigator is on scene @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/I3q9FZeuGd— Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) July 19, 2019
Smoke started to recede around 11:05 a.m. The fire investigator responded soon thereafter.
This is a developing story. 4 News Now is on scene.
