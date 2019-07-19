News

Garage destroyed in West Central house fire, no injuries

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:43 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:06 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - One garage was destroyed in a house fire in West Central on Friday. The house and a second garage also suffered damage. 

Spokane firefighters responded to the house on W Mallon Ave and N Nettleton St around 10:30 a.m. 

Authorities said no one was injured and have not determined the cause of the fire. 

 

Smoke started to recede around 11:05 a.m. The fire investigator responded soon thereafter. 

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is on scene. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS