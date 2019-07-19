Garage destroyed in West Central house fire, no injuries

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Fire crews are on scene of a house fire near Nettleton and Mallon in West Central.

SPOKANE, Wash. - One garage was destroyed in a house fire in West Central on Friday. The house and a second garage also suffered damage.

Spokane firefighters responded to the house on W Mallon Ave and N Nettleton St around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said no one was injured and have not determined the cause of the fire.

No more smoke showing waiting on info & fire investigator is on scene @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/I3q9FZeuGd — Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) July 19, 2019

Smoke started to recede around 11:05 a.m. The fire investigator responded soon thereafter.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is on scene.