Crews, K9s continue search for missing man in Shoshone county

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Several search and rescue crews, along with two K9 units, are searching for a missing man in Shoshone county.

Lionel Harding-Thomas, a 69-year-old man, was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Elizabeth Park. Harding-Thomas suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and has a difficult time walking without wheelchair assistance.

He's 6’1” and approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black sweat pants.

A drone, a Life Flight helicopter and a civilian helicopter were used to assist crews from several local agencies on Saturday night. The search was suspended around 8:00 p.m. for the safety of rescuers, but picked back up Sunday morning. 

Kootenai County Search and Rescue, two K-9 scent dogs, Kootenai County Back Country Patrol, Silver Valley Search and Rescue, volunteers from District 1 Fire and Shoshone County Sheriff's Office personnel continued the search around 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

 

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is providing updates about the search on its Facebook page

If you have any information on Lionel’s whereabouts, please contact the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office at 208-556-1114.

