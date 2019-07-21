News

Crews contain 65-acre wildfire on Hwy 26 at Beverly Burke

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 04:29 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 05:41 PM PDT

Fire crews have contained a 65-acre wildfire on Highway 26 at Beverly Burke on Saturday and the road is now open, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. 

There are no evacuations in place at this time, but officials are asking people to avoid the area. 

