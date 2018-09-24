Crews fighting 2nd alarm fire in downtown apartment building

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters are working to put out a major fire in a two-story apartment building at the corner of 2nd Ave. and Pines St. in downtown Spokane.

A 911 call reported a fire in an upper unit around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Thick, black smoke could be seen above the building.

Spokane fire confirms at least one unit has been destroyed, and the fire spread to at least one other unit.

Approximately 50 firefighters from 15 companies are working to check the building for anyone inside and to get the fire out. There have been no reports of any injuries.

At this time, firefighters on scene are confident everyone in the building got out safe.

We'll update this story with more information as we get it.