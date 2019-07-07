News

Crews contain Chelan County wildfire

CHELAN, Wash. - Fire crews contained a wildfire in Chelan County Saturday.

The Upper Joe Fire was first reported around 3:00 p.m. near Upper Joe Creek and Grade Creek Road. Manson firefighters and a helicopter from Chelan County Fire District 1 worked to get the fire under control. 

A Level 1 fire advisory was put into effect Saturday afternoon for Canyon Ranch Road but as of 7:43 p.m. the Department of Natural Resources said the fire was 100% lined and in mop-up stage. 

The fire was officially estimated at 14.5 acres.

