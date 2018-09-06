Crews begin to repair damaged bridge near Ritzville

RITZVILLE, Wash. - Drivers along Interstate 90 east of Ritzville are seeing minor activity beginning on the Danekas Road Bridge, which was damaged from an over height load in July.

Major repairs of the bridge will start the first week in October.

Contractor crews, working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the Danekas Road bridge over I-90 while they remove and re-install the railing, demolish and replace the damaged span, and pave the bridge surface.

Currently, I-90 remains open and unrestricted, but the Danekas Road bridge is limited to one lane, controlled by temporary automated traffic signals.

During construction, travelers who use the Danekas overcrossing will follow a signed detour.

Two, 36-hour full closures of I-90 are needed for demolition and girder placement. During these closures, I-90 traffic will be detoured onto the adjacent ramps.

WSDOT will not allow I-90 lane restrictions at the bridge during the weekends of WSU football home games.

Drivers of heavy or over-width vehicles who use the Danekas Road bridge to cross over I-90 east of Ritzville will need to continue to find alternate routes and follow the detour route during construction.

Vehicle weight restrictions also are in place, with no over-legal-axel-weight loads allowed – including farm machinery.

The weight restrictions that prohibit vehicles over 105,500 pounds, with single axles not to exceed 20,000 pounds, and tandem axels not to exceed 34,000 pounds, will remain in place until the repairs are completed.

Governor Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency to facilitate repairs.

An accelerated design, advertisement and bidding process identified N.A. Degerstrom of Spokane Valley as the low bidder for the $531,000 bridge repair project. WSDOT is seeking to recover the cost of repairs from the responsible party.

The project is scheduled to be completed in November.