Crews at scene of large mobile home fire in Airway Heights

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews are responding to a mobile home that caught fire in Airway Heights on Friday evening.

4 News Now's Kyle Simchuk is at the scene, working to confirm more information.

Mobile home fire in Airway Heights. Working to get more info. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/QuQtEcJdFK — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) November 9, 2019

This is a developing story.