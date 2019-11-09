Crews at scene of large mobile home fire in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews are responding to a mobile home that caught fire in Airway Heights on Friday evening.
4 News Now's Kyle Simchuk is at the scene, working to confirm more information.
Mobile home fire in Airway Heights. Working to get more info. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/QuQtEcJdFK— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) November 9, 2019
This is a developing story.
