Crews at scene of house fire near Longfellow Elementary

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a house fire just west of Longfellow Elementary on Thursday.

As flames billowed through the home's roof, Spokane Fire Cheif Brian Schaeffer said even the firefighters had trouble withstanding the heat in their suits.

No one was injured, according to Schaeffer. The cause of the fire is still unknown.