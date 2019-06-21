News

Police arrest man in connection to Greene St. Bridge crash

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:04 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:26 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four cars were involved in a crash Friday morning at the intersection of Mission and Greene in Spokane. Two people ultimately went to the hospital. 

As of 12:15 p.m., part of Greene Street Bridge is blocked off and police believe it will remain backed up for at least an hour. 

Spokane Police said they arrested Thandan M. Hammel for vehicular assault and PCS drugs (Suboxone) Friday afternoon in connection to the crash. 

At first, dispatchers believed three cars were involved in the crash, which happened shortly at 9:00 a.m. Police said the original call came in as an injury collision on the North Freya Way rail overpass, just south of Mission and Greene. Less than a minute later, dispatchers were notified of a fourth vehicle involved and a man trapped inside one of the cars. 

SFD extricated the man and, in total, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

