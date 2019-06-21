Police arrest man in connection to Greene St. Bridge crash

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Police arrested Thanden Hammel in connection to a crash on the Green St. Bridge Friday morning.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Police arrested Thanden Hammel in connection to a crash on the Green St. Bridge Friday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four cars were involved in a crash Friday morning at the intersection of Mission and Greene in Spokane. Two people ultimately went to the hospital.

As of 12:15 p.m., part of Greene Street Bridge is blocked off and police believe it will remain backed up for at least an hour.

Multiple car crash near Mission & Greene currently trying to extract the driver from the truck #kxly pic.twitter.com/xd0qDvWyOa — Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) June 21, 2019

Spokane Police said they arrested Thandan M. Hammel for vehicular assault and PCS drugs (Suboxone) Friday afternoon in connection to the crash.

They just pulled a male driver out of the truck and loaded up in a ambulance & Greene street still closed #kxly pic.twitter.com/I2v05h2hPq — Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) June 21, 2019

At first, dispatchers believed three cars were involved in the crash, which happened shortly at 9:00 a.m. Police said the original call came in as an injury collision on the North Freya Way rail overpass, just south of Mission and Greene. Less than a minute later, dispatchers were notified of a fourth vehicle involved and a man trapped inside one of the cars.

SFD extricated the man and, in total, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.