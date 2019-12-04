Crash on I-90 near Highway 195 blocks eastbound lane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision has blocked the right lane of eastbound I-90 near from the Highway 195 on-ramp.
According to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC), the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Currently, crews are on scene investigating and treating possible injuries.
Traffic is currently delayed, and SRTMC estimates that the scene will clear around 5:30 p.m., although traffic cameras show vehicles backed up to Geiger Boulevard.
For more information, you can view traffic cameras at the SRTMC website.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Local non-profit aims to make every day Giving Tuesday
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Western Washington based restaurant chain is laying some roots down in Eastern Washington
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Local non-profit celebrates Giving Tuesday
- Western Washington based restaurant chain is laying some roots down in Eastern Washington
- 'These kids are warriors': Seattle Seahawks visit Children's Hospital
- High-traffic bus stop raises concern for Spokane parent
- Crash on I-90 near Highway 195 blocks eastbound lane
- Spokane Humane Society brings you '12 Days of Dutch'