News

Crash on I-90 near Highway 195 blocks eastbound lane

By:

Posted: Dec 03, 2019 05:05 PM PST

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 05:18 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision has blocked the right lane of eastbound I-90 near from the Highway 195 on-ramp.

According to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC), the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Currently, crews are on scene investigating and treating possible injuries.

Traffic is currently delayed, and SRTMC estimates that the scene will clear around 5:30 p.m., although traffic cameras show vehicles backed up to Geiger Boulevard.

For more information, you can view traffic cameras at the SRTMC website.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS