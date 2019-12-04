Crash on I-90 near Highway 195 blocks eastbound lane

SRTMC

SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision has blocked the right lane of eastbound I-90 near from the Highway 195 on-ramp.

According to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC), the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Currently, crews are on scene investigating and treating possible injuries.

Traffic is currently delayed, and SRTMC estimates that the scene will clear around 5:30 p.m., although traffic cameras show vehicles backed up to Geiger Boulevard.

