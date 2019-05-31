Crash near Richland puts two in hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized in a car crash near Richland on Thursday.

According to Washington State Patrol, 20-year-old Gabriel Verduzco was driving westbound on SR 240 when his car struck 62-year-old Janice Harmon’s, which was turning westbound onto SR 225.

Both drivers suffered injuries and were transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Verduzco was charged with negligent driving in the 2nd degree.

