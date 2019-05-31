Crash near Richland puts two in hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized in a car crash near Richland on Thursday.
According to Washington State Patrol, 20-year-old Gabriel Verduzco was driving westbound on SR 240 when his car struck 62-year-old Janice Harmon’s, which was turning westbound onto SR 225.
Both drivers suffered injuries and were transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Verduzco was charged with negligent driving in the 2nd degree.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Section of Bigelow Gulch closed as deputies investigate shooting
- A closer look at crime in downtown Spokane
- Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend at Beau Rivage apartments
- Sacred Heart Children's Hospital patient gets special call from celebrity
- Grant Co. deputies searching for child rape suspect
- Spokane Co. acquires 230 acres of land to add to Antoine Peak Conservation area