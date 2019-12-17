News

Maple St. on-ramp to eastbound I-90 reopens following 3-car crash

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 07:16 AM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 07:40 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Maple Street on-ramp to eastbound I-90 reopened just before 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. 

A three-car crash closed the on-ramp for about 45 minutes. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said no one was injured. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS