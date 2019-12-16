Teen injured in crash near Pullman
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol said a teen was injured in a crash that happened a few miles east of Pullman Sunday night.
WSP reported that a driver was going too fast for road conditions, lost control of the car and crashed into another car in the opposite lane. A 19-year-old is in the hospital recovering from his injuries. WSP said two adults were hospitalized, but later released.
Highway 270 was closed for much of the evening. It has since reopened.
