Crash blocking US 95 at Northwest Blvd in Coeur d'Alene

Idaho State Police A crash is completely blocking US 95 near Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d'Alene .

Idaho State Police A crash is completely blocking US 95 near Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d'Alene .

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - US 95 at Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d'Alene is completely blocked as of 1:05 p.m. Thursday due to a crash.

Authorities from Idaho State Police, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and Coeur d'Alene firefighters are on scene. It appears the crash involves a semi and a gray sedan.

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 US95 at the Northwest Blvd overpass in CDA @CdAPD @CDAFirefighters and @ISPCVS are all on scene of this NON injury crash with TOTAL blockage. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/d0wb74UOC6 — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) July 11, 2019

According to ISP, no one was injured in the crash.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.