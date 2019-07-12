News

Crash blocking US 95 at Northwest Blvd in Coeur d'Alene

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 01:10 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:04 PM PDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - US 95 at Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d'Alene is completely blocked as of 1:05 p.m. Thursday due to a crash. 

Authorities from Idaho State Police, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and Coeur d'Alene firefighters are on scene. It appears the crash involves a semi and a gray sedan. 

 

 

According to ISP, no one was injured in the crash. 

