Crash blocking portion of State Route 97 near Blewett Pass
KITTITAS, Co., Wash. - Washington State Patrol is responding to a two-car crash on State Route 97, just south of Blewett Pass on Saturday.
Trooper John Bryant said the road is fully blocked in both directions near mile post 158.
It is unknown at this time how many were injured in the crash.
#Breaking: State Route 97 at MP 158 in Kittitas County (5 miles south of Blewett Pass) is FULLY BLOCKED in both directions due to a 2-car injury collision. WSP is at the scene.— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 30, 2019
This is a developing story.
