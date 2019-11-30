News

Crash blocking portion of State Route 97 near Blewett Pass

Nov 30, 2019

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 11:00 AM PST

KITTITAS, Co., Wash. - Washington State Patrol is responding to a two-car crash on State Route 97, just south of Blewett Pass on Saturday.  

Trooper John Bryant said the road is fully blocked in both directions near mile post 158. 

It is unknown at this time how many were injured in the crash. 

This is a developing story.  

