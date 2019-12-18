WSDOT clears crash blocking center lane of eastbound I-90 near Hamilton exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has cleared out a collision that had blocked the center lane of eastbound I-90 just past the Hamilton Street exit.
The crash was reported just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
WSDOT said the crash involved a disabled semi truck that ran out of gas. Their incident response team was on-scene to assess the situation.
Update: this has been cleared to the right shoulder thanks to our IRT team. It was also not a collision but a disabled semi. https://t.co/UsQCnDJrWG— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 18, 2019
Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through the area. Those who can take alternate routes are encouraged to do so.
