WSDOT clears crash blocking center lane of eastbound I-90 near Hamilton exit

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 03:46 PM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 05:32 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has cleared out a collision that had blocked the center lane of eastbound I-90 just past the Hamilton Street exit.

The crash was reported just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

WSDOT said the crash involved a disabled semi truck that ran out of gas. Their incident response team was on-scene to assess the situation.

 

 

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through the area. Those who can take alternate routes are encouraged to do so. 

