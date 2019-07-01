Crane falls from semi onto SR27 near Freeman Photo tweeted by WSDOT East (@ WSDOT _East) [ + - ] Photo tweeted by WSDOT East (@ WSDOT _East) [ + - ] Photo tweeted by WSDOT East (@ WSDOT _East) [ + - ] Photo tweeted by WSDOT East (@ WSDOT _East) [ + - ]

FREEMAN, Wash. - A logging crane fell off the semi that was transporting it on State Route 27 Monday morning. Washington State Patrol said the semi then began leaking fuel.

The crash happened when the semi was turning onto SR 27 from Elder Road, just south of Freeman. It wasn't immediately clear how much fuel had leaked from the semi or if the leak had been contained. The Dept. of Ecology was called out to the scene.

WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney reported no injuries. As of 9:30 a.m. the road was partially blocked but traffic was still able to get through the scene.

Trooper Sevigney urged everyone to be careful through the area.

