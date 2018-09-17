Court documents: Kidnapping, car theft suspect threatened to kill victim

SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents reveal more disturbing details about what happened as a stolen van sped through Spokane Saturday, with a kidnapped man inside.

Charles A. Guerin, 29, is accused of stealing a van from the parking lot of Safeway, on Northwest Blvd. and Ash St, around 11:30 Saturday morning. He took off with a passenger, who was waiting in the vehicle at the time.

Witnesses told police Guerin was driving more than 100 miles per hour east on West Jackson Ave. Police believe he was on drugs at the time. According to court documents, Guerin threatened to kill the man he kidnapped.

Guerin is accused of later kicking the passenger in the chest, forcing him to fall out of the van while it was going about 40 miles per hour. Police say the man is expected to be okay after the incident.

Guerin eventually crashed the van in downtown Spokane at the intersection of Bernard and Spokane Falls Blvd. He took off running, but police arrested him in Riverfront Park.

According to arrest warrants, police confiscated what they believe is a drug known as Spice. Guerin told police it was his drug. Police say he also told them he had used meth.

Documents reveal authorities also found a prescription bottle with pills that Guerin said were his, but someone else's name was on the bottle.

Guerin faces at least eight charges, including kidnapping, robbery, assault, hit and run, harassment, driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license, and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's permission.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon, but according to the court, he was too sick from drug withdrawals. He'll likely face a judge later this week.

Guerin has criminal history dating back to at least 2013 when he pleaded guilty to assault. In that case, a juvenile was walking to school when Guerin robbed him. Guerin also plead guilty to criminal mischief earlier this summer.