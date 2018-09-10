Court docs: Man threatened young woman with knife, told her to take off clothes

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Man accused of robbing woman in home appears in court

SPOKANE, Wash - A man who broke into a home full of young women near the Gonzaga campus Saturday night entered one girl's bedroom and threatened her with a knife.

Kenneth Vansant made his first court appearance Monday on robbery and burglary charges.

Court documents say Vansant entered the home in the 300 block of East Nora around 10 pm Saturday. Police say he entered one woman's bedroom, unfolded a knife and demanded money.

The victim dumped out her wallet on the bed; police say Vansant took her iPhone 8.

She told police the man told her to take off her clothes, but she refused. She told him she could take him to the bank to get him money, to which he replied something like "let's go."

According to the court documents, she walked with him to the back door, then took off running and yelling for help. She told police she was in fear and said she never wanted to go back inside her home.

After the incident, another girl who lives in the home used her cell phone to track the victim's phone, which led police to Lidgerwood and Ermina.

Police found the stolen phone in an alley behind a home on Ermina. Officers then found Vansant hiding in an egress window nearby. Police say he was still carrying the knife and was "sweating heavily."

Vansant faced a judge Monday afternoon who set his bond at $200,000.