Court docs: Man accused of killing e-scooter rider responsible for handful of other crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of hitting and killing an electric scooter rider in Hillyard is now accused of several other crimes that reportedly happened just hours before.

New court documents filed Friday indicated that Desean Weeks also admitted to some of those crimes.

On October 9, a Spokane Police officer responded to Auto Credit on North Ruby for reports of a vehicle theft. According to court documents, an employee said a white 2007 Honda CRV had been stolen from the lot.

A few hours later, police responded to the Albertson’s on North Nevada for reports of a man spray painting the hood of a white CRV.

Court documents state the man, identified by police as Weeks, also purchased several items from the Albertson’s using a store loyalty discount card. Investigators determined that card was assigned to Weeks’ grandfather who died two years ago.

Weeks’ grandmother reported a burglary at her home and told police she believed her grandson was responsible, according to court documents.

All of this reportedly happened before the fatal hit-and-run crash that Weeks is suspected of.

SPD officers then responded to N. Crestline St. and E. Wellesley Ave. for reports of the crash. Police found the victim dead at the scene and a crashed white Honda CRV nearby.

However, police were unable to locate the driver of that CRV at that time.

An investigation by police determined Weeks was the suspect, and they contacted him the day after the crash. Weeks was found in the passenger seat of a car traveling on N. Pittsburg St. near E. Wellesley Ave.

Weeks is currently being held in the Spokane County Jail on $230,550 bond. He faces charges of vehicular homicide, second-degree commercial burglary, first-degree residential burglary and fourth-degree assault.

