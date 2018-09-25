Court docs: Arson suspect said "I'll burn the whole place down"

SPOKANE, Wash - A woman arrested and accused of setting her downtown Spokane apartment on fire Monday told neighbors "I'll burn the whole place down. I wish you would all die", according to court documents.

Lisa Milliken, charged with 1st degree arson following yesterday’s apartment fire in downtown Spokane is appearing before a judge. #kxly pic.twitter.com/2lF3JLaj9j — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) September 25, 2018

Lisa J. Milliken faced a judge Tuesday on First Degree Arson charges.

She's accused of setting a fire in her apartment and 2nd and Pine Monday morning. The fire damaged her unit and one other.

Her neighbors told investigators Millken acted erratically and made threats this week. Sunday, she allegedly told one neighbor she would burn the place down.

Another witness said Milliken came to a neighboring apartment just before the fire started, kicked his door and yelled expletives at him.

After the fire started, a Spokane Police officer saw Milliken in the alley behind the building. She told him "it was an accident" and asked for her parents to come. When asked if she started the fire, police say she dropped the cat she was holding and started to walk away. When asked to stop, the officer said Milliken tried to run away.

The officer caught her. She said she accidentally dropped a lit cigarette on the bed sheet. When asked why she didn't put the fire out, she said "I don't know."

Fire investigators ruled the fire was found to be "incendiary" and ruled out accidental or electrical causes.

Eight people were in the building at the time of the fire; all got out safely.