Couple overwhelmed by community support after moving troubles

SPOKANE, Wash. - Just minutes after the story aired last week, a number of viewers reached out to KXLY to figure out how they could help Alex and Marissa Hutchings.

The couple moved to Spokane from Reno so Alex could attend Gonzaga Law School. They were charged more than double the original quote by Long Distance Movers Inc and have been in their new home for nearly 2 weeks without any sign of the truck that still has all their possessions. On top of that, they were informed they have to pay the balance of their fee once the truck arrives; in cash.

A Gonzaga Law professor saw the report on KXLY and set up an appointment Monday for Alex and Marissa to see what kind of recourse they might have legally.

In addition to the free legal help, the Hutchings have received much encouragement from their new community

"It feels amazing to have people care so much. You know, we really feel blessed to be up here and just have Spokane coming out in droves to help us," smiled Alex.

We will continue to monitor the Hutchings as they wait for their belongings.

