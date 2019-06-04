Couple charged after allegedly stealing man's car, wallet, gun while he was sleeping

SPOKANE, Wash. - On June 2 around 5:40 a.m., Spokane Valley Deputy Jeff Conway responded to a man reporting that his home and garage were burglarized during the night.

When Deputy Conway arrived at the residence located in the 10600 block of E. Baldwin, the victim said he made sure the front door was locked and went to bed around midnight. When he woke up, he found the front door and the door leading into the garage wide open. The victim also noticed his 2015 Jeep Cherokee, which was parked in the garage, was also missing.

He walked into the living room and discovered a pair of shorts on the floor. He explained the shorts were in his bedroom when he went to sleep. He found his wallet and car keys, that he left in the shorts, were gone. He went to his bedroom and learned a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol and one magazine inside a fanny pack had been stolen from the nightstand next to his bed.

The victim notified his bank and canceled the bank cards he had in his wallet. A short while later, the bank told him that his Visa card had been used at a Maverick gas station on Montgomery.

Deputy Conway went to the Maverick and met with the clerk who called the manager. A short time later, the store manager arrived at the store, and gave Deputy Conway the information regarding the credit card transaction. He also allowed him to review the store surveillance video.

The video showed a man and woman arrive in a red Honda Accord registered to 35-year-old Casey R. Gillette. The video also showed the pair using the victim's stolen credit card. After some additional investigation, he tentatively identified the female as Gillette's girlfriend 33-year-old Melissa A. Buchheit.

Deputies began searching the area for the victim's stolen Jeep or Gillette's Honda. Deputy Conway found the Honda parked in the south parking lot of Motel 6. Additional deputies took up position around the motel as they attempted to determine which room Gillette and Buchheit were in.

Deputy Eaton soon noticed Gillette and Buchheit walking outside the motel with a group of four other people. While other deputies converged on the group, Deputy Eaton gave commands for them to show their hands and to get on the ground, not knowing who, if anyone, was still in possession of the stolen firearm.

All of them complied except for Gillette. He reached in his pockets several times and suddenly turned, pulled off the backpack he had, and threw it toward the roof of the motel. The backpack crashed into a second story window, shattering the glass, before falling to the ground.

With Gillette's continued erratic behavior and his choice not to follow commands, Deputy Jones deployed his taser, which disabled Gillette.

The other five people were detained without further incident. Two of them were released at the scene without being charged.

One of the individuals, 25-year-old Cory J. Huska, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Gillette and Buchheit were also transported to the Spokane County Jail and booked.

Gillette was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Theft of a Firearm from a Building, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Buchheit was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

The stolen Cherokee was recovered a short distance away from the motel.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

After their first court appearance, Gillette remains in custody with his bond set at $15,000. Buchheit was released on her own recognizance.

Huska remains in custody with a set bond of $4,500 for nine charges of Violation of a Domestic Violence Order.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.