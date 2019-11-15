Country music star John Rich to sign whiskey bottles in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho - Country music star John Rich will be visiting Moscow on Friday, signing bottles of his whiskey.

Rich, part of the music group Big & Rich, is stopping by the Moscow liquor store on Pullman Road from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., all to promote his 'Redneck Riviera Whiskey.'

He will be performing for Washington State University’s ‘Dad’s Weekend.’