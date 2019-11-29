Countdown to the big tree lighting, free sandwiches, and fireworks

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events happening this weekend, free of charge:

Holiday Celebration & Fireworks Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Kendall Yards, Spokane Free Grilled Cheese Giveaway, Holiday Lights Fireworks Show starts at 7 p.m. Live Music (Nest & Yards) Old World Santa & Winter Princess Photos Card Making for Kids Live Reindeer Face Painting Small Business Saturday Shopping & Special Offers Neighborhood Businesses Giveaways Hot Cocoa & Cider Marshmallow Roast & S'mores Station

Tree Lighting Celebration Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, Spokane Crafts for kids Santa meet & greet Holiday carols Free Santa hats and viewing glasses Tree lighting countdown starts at 6:25 p.m.

The Crescent Windows at The Grand Saturday, 4:30-10 p.m. Davenport Grand Hotel, Spokane Six window bays will feature three all-new refurbished scenes to revive holidays past

Festival of Trees, Friday d'Lights Friday, 5-8 p.m. Coeur d'Alene Resort Open to the public, donations accepted at the door Enjoy entertainment by local artists while viewing the magnificent displays

