Countdown to the big tree lighting, free sandwiches, and fireworks

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 09:32 AM PST

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 10:07 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events happening this weekend, free of charge:

  • Holiday Celebration & Fireworks
    • Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
    • Kendall Yards, Spokane
      • Free Grilled Cheese Giveaway, Holiday Lights
      • Fireworks Show starts at 7 p.m.
      • Live Music (Nest & Yards)
      • Old World Santa & Winter Princess Photos
      • Card Making for Kids
      • Live Reindeer
      • Face Painting
      • Small Business Saturday Shopping & Special Offers
      • Neighborhood Businesses Giveaways
      • Hot Cocoa & Cider
      • Marshmallow Roast & S'mores Station
  • Tree Lighting Celebration
    • Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m.
    • Riverfront Park, Spokane
      • Crafts for kids
      • Santa meet & greet
      • Holiday carols
      • Free Santa hats and viewing glasses
      • Tree lighting countdown starts at 6:25 p.m. 
  • The Crescent Windows at The Grand
    • Saturday, 4:30-10 p.m.
    • Davenport Grand Hotel, Spokane
      • Six window bays will feature three all-new refurbished scenes to revive holidays past
  • Festival of Trees, Friday d'Lights
    • Friday, 5-8 p.m.
    • Coeur d'Alene Resort
      • Open to the public, donations accepted at the door
      • Enjoy entertainment by local artists while viewing the magnificent displays

