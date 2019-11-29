Countdown to the big tree lighting, free sandwiches, and fireworks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events happening this weekend, free of charge:
- Holiday Celebration & Fireworks
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
- Kendall Yards, Spokane
- Free Grilled Cheese Giveaway, Holiday Lights
- Fireworks Show starts at 7 p.m.
- Live Music (Nest & Yards)
- Old World Santa & Winter Princess Photos
- Card Making for Kids
- Live Reindeer
- Face Painting
- Small Business Saturday Shopping & Special Offers
- Neighborhood Businesses Giveaways
- Hot Cocoa & Cider
- Marshmallow Roast & S'mores Station
- Tree Lighting Celebration
- Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m.
- Riverfront Park, Spokane
- Crafts for kids
- Santa meet & greet
- Holiday carols
- Free Santa hats and viewing glasses
- Tree lighting countdown starts at 6:25 p.m.
- The Crescent Windows at The Grand
- Saturday, 4:30-10 p.m.
- Davenport Grand Hotel, Spokane
- Six window bays will feature three all-new refurbished scenes to revive holidays past
- Festival of Trees, Friday d'Lights
- Friday, 5-8 p.m.
- Coeur d'Alene Resort
- Open to the public, donations accepted at the door
- Enjoy entertainment by local artists while viewing the magnificent displays
Here's how you can support local businesses on Small Business Saturday
Gonzaga loses to Michigan in Battle for Atlantis championship game
