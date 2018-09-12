Cougs unveil uniform combo for game against EWU

PULLMAN, Wash - The WSU Cougar football team will look a lot like they did last week when they hit the field against Eastern Washington University Saturday in Pullman. That is, unless you know the difference between anthracite and gray.

This week's combo!



The 2-0 Cougs will wear anthracite pants, crimson jerseys and anthracite helmets for Saturday's game against the 2-0 Eags. The Cougs wore the same jerseys last week, but wore the lighter gray pants and helmets.

The Cougs and Eags kick off at 5 pm Saturday at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised on the Pac12 Network. You can hear complete coverage, beginning with KXLY4's Derek Deis and the Cougar Road Show beginning at 3 pm on kxly 920.