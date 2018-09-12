Cougs unveil uniform combo for game against EWU
PULLMAN, Wash - The WSU Cougar football team will look a lot like they did last week when they hit the field against Eastern Washington University Saturday in Pullman. That is, unless you know the difference between anthracite and gray.
The 2-0 Cougs will wear anthracite pants, crimson jerseys and anthracite helmets for Saturday's game against the 2-0 Eags. The Cougs wore the same jerseys last week, but wore the lighter gray pants and helmets.
The Cougs and Eags kick off at 5 pm Saturday at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised on the Pac12 Network. You can hear complete coverage, beginning with KXLY4's Derek Deis and the Cougar Road Show beginning at 3 pm on kxly 920.