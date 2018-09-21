Cougs open Pac-12 play against struggling Trojans

Forget Cougar football Saturday. It's Cougar football Friday, with the Cougs traveling to Los Angeles to open Pac-12 play against the Trojans of USC.

The Cougs bring a 3-0 record into the Coliseum tonight, hoping to beat USC for the second consecutive year. It would be the first time they've beat the Trojans in consecutive years since 2002.

It's a homecoming of sorts for 33 of the players on the Washington State roster, who hail from southern California.

USC is 1-2, including a 37-14 loss at Texas last week.

It will be experience versus youth at quarterback. WSU's Gardner Minshew II is a graduate transfer playing at his fourth college. He leads the nation in passing and has thrown eight touchdowns for the Cougs and has thrown for 1,203 yards.

USC starts an 18-year old freshman at quarterback. JT Daniels has thrown just one touchdown and 819 total yards this season.

The game kicks off at 7:30 Friday night on ESPN. You can listen to KXLY's coverage, starting with Derek Deis and the Cougar Road show at 5:30 on kxly 920 am/100.7 FM.