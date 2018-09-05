News

Cougs choose uniform combo for Saturday's home opener

Sep 05, 2018 01:19 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 01:19 PM PDT

PULLMAN, Wash - The Washington State Cougars will go traditional Saturday as the team kicks off for the first home game of the 2018 football season.

The Cougs will wear traditional crimson jerseys, gray helmets and gray pants for Saturday's game against San Jose State. 

The game kicks off at 8 pm Saturday. The Cougs are 1-0 after beating Wyoming in Laramie last weekend.

