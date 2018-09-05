Cougs choose uniform combo for Saturday's home opener

PULLMAN, Wash - The Washington State Cougars will go traditional Saturday as the team kicks off for the first home game of the 2018 football season.

Traditional Crimson and Gray for this Saturday’s home-opener! Visit @SunsetMart to take a picture with the Cougar mannequin and post with the hashtag #SunsetMart for a chance to win a jersey!#GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/uXfiWgdPWu — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) September 5, 2018

The Cougs will wear traditional crimson jerseys, gray helmets and gray pants for Saturday's game against San Jose State.

The game kicks off at 8 pm Saturday. The Cougs are 1-0 after beating Wyoming in Laramie last weekend.