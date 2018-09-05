Cougs choose uniform combo for Saturday's home opener
PULLMAN, Wash - The Washington State Cougars will go traditional Saturday as the team kicks off for the first home game of the 2018 football season.
The Cougs will wear traditional crimson jerseys, gray helmets and gray pants for Saturday's game against San Jose State.
The game kicks off at 8 pm Saturday. The Cougs are 1-0 after beating Wyoming in Laramie last weekend.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- New weight limit on bridge to rural area has Stevens County neighbors worried about winter
- Riverbend Elementary School opens its doors
- Man shot, killed by Cheney police identified
- Huntington Park to be closed Monday
- North Monroe Street set to reopen tomorrow
- Confessed child rapist sentenced to 20 years in prison