Cougars reportedly hire New Mexico State's Brian Green as new baseball manager
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State has reportedly found the next man to lead their baseball program, tabbing New Mexico State's Brian Green as the newest manager of the Cougars.
The hire was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, a website that closely covers college baseball.
In five seasons in Las Cruces, the NMSU Aggies were 158-120-1 under Green's leadership. They advanced to the NCAA Regional in 2018 after winning the WAC conference tournament.
Green will replace Marty Lees in Pullman, who was fired last month after four seasons. The Cougars were 68-132-1 under Lees, finishing with a record of 11-41-1 in 2019.
The move has not been confirmed by WSU Athletics, but CougFan.com reports an official announcement is expected to be made over the next 24 hours.
