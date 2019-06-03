Cougars reportedly hire New Mexico State's Brian Green as new baseball manager

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Courtesy: New Mexico State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State has reportedly found the next man to lead their baseball program, tabbing New Mexico State's Brian Green as the newest manager of the Cougars.

The hire was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, a website that closely covers college baseball.

BREAKING: @Cougbaseball has hired @NMStateBaseball's Brian Green as its new head coach. Washington State is getting a really good one in Green. He worked some wonders during his time in Las Cruces. Good hire, #Wazzu.https://t.co/RK55uBcQmn — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 3, 2019

In five seasons in Las Cruces, the NMSU Aggies were 158-120-1 under Green's leadership. They advanced to the NCAA Regional in 2018 after winning the WAC conference tournament.

Green will replace Marty Lees in Pullman, who was fired last month after four seasons. The Cougars were 68-132-1 under Lees, finishing with a record of 11-41-1 in 2019.

The move has not been confirmed by WSU Athletics, but CougFan.com reports an official announcement is expected to be made over the next 24 hours.

